Vikings add depth on defense in rounds four and five

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Minnesota Vikings saw a hit on the defensive side in this years off season.

The Vikings lost nine players from last year’s defense including five defensive backs and three defensive linemen.

Minnesota started to fill some of those holes in the first three rounds as they drafted cornerback Jeff Gladney (round 1, pick 31) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (round 3, pick 25).

The Vikings entered Saturday with thirteen total picks in the final four rounds (3 picks in fourth,fifth and sixth- four picks in the seventh round).

The Vikings began their focus on filling the holes on defense as the fourth round as Minnesota signed defensive end D.J. Wonnum from South Carolina (pick 11), defensive tackle James Lynch of Baylor (pick 24) and inside linebacker Troy Dye from Oregon (pick 26).

All of the the picks above were taken later than their projections, meaning the Vikings got a good pick.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. commented that the Vikings added three quality players, all of which had B-minus or better talent.

The Vikings entered the fifth round with three draft picks, but they only used two. Minnesota traded one of their fifth round picks to a NFC North rival, Chicago.

The Vikings knew they had plenty of picks and decided to grab one for next season as the Vikings collected the Bears 4th round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Vikings targeted another cornerback in the fifth round as they collected Temple’s Harrison Hand.

Hand is known as a long, quick cornerback who will need a little work, but with a little help from the Vikings, Hand can become a very talented corner.

The Vikings closed out their fifth round by drafting a wide receiver from Miami. K.J. Osborn is a fast, athletic and smart wide receiver who began his career at Buffalo and wrapped up his college career as a Miami Hurricane.

The Vikings have the most picks remaining of any team in the NFL Draft as they have three in the sixth round and four in the seventh round. Below is a look at the Vikings remaining picks:

Round Pick 6 22 (201 Overall) 6 24 (203 Overall) 6 26 (205 Overall) 7 5 (219 Overall) 7 30 (244 Overall) 7 35 (249 Overall) 7 39 (253 Overall) The Minnesota Vikings remaining NFL Draft Picks

To learn more about the Vikings and their previous NFL Draft picks, visit the NFL Draft page on KELOLAND.com.