Vikings add another cornerback with third round pick

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Minnesota Vikings added to secondary again with the signing of cornerback Cameron Dantzler from Mississippi State.

The Vikings lost three talented cornerbacks in Xavier Rhodes, Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes.

That left the Vikings needing some help in the secondary.

Minnesota added cornerback Jeff Gladney from TCU in the first round and have now added Dantzler.

Dantzler is a talented corner who may need a little work, however coach Mike Zimmer has done really well developing young defensive talent.

The Vikings do have one more pick in the third round as they have a compensatory pick at number 105 (round 3, pick 41).