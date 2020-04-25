Sellers and Daniel sign free agent contracts with NFL teams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Only ten minutes after the NFL Draft came to an end, Brookings native and former SDSU running back Mikey Daniel, signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Daniel made the switch from running back to full back which is the position we assume he will play at the next level.

As an undrafted free agent, Daniel will have a tough road ahead of him, but will still have the chance to play with an NFL team next season.

Just like his former teammate, SDSU full back Luke Sellers has signed a contract as a free agent with the Detroit Lions.

The two full backs were expected to land a spot in the undrafted free agency as the amount of full backs in this years draft was low.