Packers select Eric Stokes in first round of the NFL Draft

Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA college football, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

CLEVELAND, OHIO (KELO) — Green Bay used the twenty-ninth pick of the NFL Draft to select Georgia cornerback, Eric Stokes.

Green Bay selects Eric Stokes defensive back from Georgia — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 30, 2021

According to NFL Network, the Packers team needs are cornerback, defensive lineman, wide receiver, inside linebacker and outside linebacker.

Green Bay assisted with their team needs on Thursday by selecting Stokes.

Stokes is a 6’1 cornerback from the SEC, which means he has been tested against a lot of talented wide receivers in his college career.

Green Bay’s next pick will be #62 or round two, number 30.