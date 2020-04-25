1  of  3
Packers select AJ Dillion; add depth to offense

NFL Draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Green Bay Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, to add some depth at the QB position.

The Packers did the same thing with their second round pick as they selected running back AJ Dillion from Boston College.

Dillion will back up one of the top running backs in the NFL in Aaron Jones, but Dillion can be another weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to throw too.

The Packers need some wide receiver, offensive line and defensive secondary help, which may be their focus later.

The Packers next pick is number 94 (round 3, pick 30).

