Packers add another target for Aaron Rodgers; draft Josiah Deguara

NFL Draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Green Bay Packers selected tight end Josiah Deguara from Cincinnati with the ninety-fourth pick of the NFL Draft.

The Packers have had a carousel of tight ends in the past decade as they try to find someone for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay drafted a talented Deguara who is very much a receiving tight end who has explosive speed.

Rodgers has Davante Adams who is one of the best wide receivers in the league, but Green Bay has struggled to put talented weapons around their best weapon, Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers will now take a round off and wait for the 175th pick (round 5, pick 30) which is their next draft pick.

