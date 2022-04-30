SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — So far, four local college football players have signed deals as undrafted free agents, to play in NFL.

USD linebacker Jack Cochrane signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

6⃣0⃣5⃣ ➡️ 8⃣1⃣6⃣



LB Jack Cochrane (@jacko_cochrane) is headed to KC after signing a free-agent deal with the @Chiefs!



Congratulations Jack! The league doesn't know what's about to hit 'em 👀#WeAreSouthDakota x #ProYotes🐾 pic.twitter.com/riOaRpiJxn — South Dakota Football (@SDCoyotesFB) May 1, 2022

Not long after, SDSU defensive back, Michael Griffin II signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Michael Griffin Jr is headed to the Titans https://t.co/516A0GDTyU — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 30, 2022

Two more SDSU players would go on to sign undrafted free agent deals. Defensive back Don Gardner has agreed to a deal to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Offensive lineman, Aron Johnson has signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

USD safety, Elijah Reed didn’t receive an undrafted free agent deal, but he did earn an invite to join the New York Jets mini camp.