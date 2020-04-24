Lions select Okudah with third pick; Burrow goes first, Chase Young second

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La. Burrow is a posible first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

It came by no surprise that Burrow was the number one pick as the Bengals were in need of a quarterback. While it was no surprise, it was surprising how long it took them to draft Burrow, as it took them nearly 7 minutes.

The second overall pick of the NFL draft went to the Washington Redskins who picked Ohio State’s defensive end Chase Young. This pick was also a much anticipated pick as Young was one of the best defensive players in college football last year.

Ohio State’s Chase Young

The Detroit Lions used the third pick of the NFL draft to select another Ohio State player. The Lions selected cornerback Jeff Okudah.

The New York Giants selected Andrew Thomas from Georgia. Thomas is an offensive lineman.

The fifth pick of the NFL draft went to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins picked Tua Tagovailoa who was the quarterback at Alabama.

