Georgia running back D’Andre Swift (7) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA football game against Notre Dame in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Detroit Lions have had a lot of question at the running back position over decade.

However, the Lions added the number one running back in the NFL Draft, according to ESPN, as the Lions signed D’Andre Swift from Georgia.

Swift could see immediate playing time this season as starting running back Kerryon Johnson has had some recent injuries.

The Detroit Lions will have another pick tonight as they will wait until pick 67 (Round 3, Pick 3).