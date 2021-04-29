Jaguars open NFL draft, Meyer era by drafting Lawrence

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence greets fans as he arrives for the team’s NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Clemson, S.C. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are expected to be the top two picks selected in the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 29, 20212, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – The Jacksonville Jaguars made the easiest and maybe most significant selection in franchise history when they chose Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

The Jaguars made the announcement that’s been expected for months official shortly after the start of the draft. It set off a raucous celebration inside TIAA Bank Field.

A sold-out draft party, which included a crowd of 8,000, cheered wildly as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stepped to the podium to call Lawrence’s name.