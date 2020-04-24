Green Bay makes trade with Miami; selects quarterback Jordan Love

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. After turning heads last month at the Senior Bowl, Love delivered with another impressive workout Thursday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Green Bay Packers traded with the Miami Dolphins to get the twenty-sixth pick of the NFL Draft. Shockingly, the Packers drafted a position that they really don’t need as they picked quarterback Jordan Love from Utah State.

Brett Favre was 35 when the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers to become Favre’s back-up. Rodgers is now 36, so maybe the Packers are preparing for their future, but either way, it was a very surprising pick.

Jordan Love has been a player that many people think can become a very talented NFL player. Many thought he would be drafted by New Orleans to be the new back-up and future for the Saints.

The Packers had to give up their 30th pick and a fourth round pick to trade up. The fact that the Packers traded up to 26, means that they really wanted to get Love.