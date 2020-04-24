Green Bay makes trade with Miami; selects quarterback Jordan Love

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Green Bay Packers traded with the Miami Dolphins to get the twenty-sixth pick of the NFL Draft. Shockingly, the Packers drafted a position that they really don’t need as they picked quarterback Jordan Love from Utah State.
Brett Favre was 35 when the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers to become Favre’s back-up. Rodgers is now 36, so maybe the Packers are preparing for their future, but either way, it was a very surprising pick.
Jordan Love has been a player that many people think can become a very talented NFL player. Many thought he would be drafted by New Orleans to be the new back-up and future for the Saints.
The Packers had to give up their 30th pick and a fourth round pick to trade up. The fact that the Packers traded up to 26, means that they really wanted to get Love.