LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — The Green Bay Packers used the first of two picks in the first round to select a linebacker from Georgia, Quay Walker.

The Packers are looking to beef up a defense that ranked ninth in total defense last season.

Green Bay has another pick yet as they are drafting 28th in the first round. Many expect the Packers to go wide receiver, but Green Bay has yet to do that in recent history.