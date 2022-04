LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — Chris Oladokun was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He will join the Steelers after being picked in the 7th round.

Oladokun threw for 3,164 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2021-22. He also rushed for 166 yards and another two scores.

Oladokun joins former teammate, Pierre Strong Jr. as SDSU players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.