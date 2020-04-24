 

Chiefs wrap up first round of NFL Draft and select Edwards-Helaire

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) grins after greeting fans following an NCAA football game Saturday against Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was one of three players from LSU’s high-powered offense to earn unanimous first-team all-SEC honors when The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team was announced Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Kansas City Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU with the thirty-second pick of the NFL Draft.

Edwards-Helaire is a player that can run anywhere on the field. He can run up the gut and off the edges.

Edwards-Helaire will join Damien Williams as the two running backs in KC. The two will join a loaded offensive unit with Sammy Watkins, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and obviously quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Edwards-Helaire was one of 14 players drafted from the SEC conference as the LSU Tigers had a lot of talented players taken.

The pick was a little surprising as the top three running backs were still there in D’Andre Swift (Georgia), J.K. Dobbins (Ohio State) and Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin).

Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft concluded with the Chiefs pick. Round 2 will start on Friday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m. Round 3 will follow on Friday night as well.

