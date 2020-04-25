1  of  3
Breaking News
Panel admonishes S.D. Senate Republican leaders Langer, Greenfield for intoxication COVID-19 update: South Dakota passes 2,000 cases; 10th death reported Noem extends vulnerable population stay-at-home order in Sioux Falls area

 

Avera

Chiefs select Willie Gay Jr. in second round

NFL Draft

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Kansas City Chiefs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Kansas City Chiefs have no shortage of talent on the offensive side of the ball, so the Chiefs selected an interior linebacker from Mississippi State in Willie Gay Jr.

The Chiefs have seen some struggles in the linebacker area on defense, as they have had some aging players.

There is no surprise that coach Andy Reid wanted to add to their talented team, by grabbing some defensive talent.

The Chiefs next pick is coming late in the third round with pick number 96 (round 3, pick 32).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss