Chiefs select Willie Gay Jr. in second round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Kansas City Chiefs have no shortage of talent on the offensive side of the ball, so the Chiefs selected an interior linebacker from Mississippi State in Willie Gay Jr.

The Chiefs have seen some struggles in the linebacker area on defense, as they have had some aging players.

There is no surprise that coach Andy Reid wanted to add to their talented team, by grabbing some defensive talent.

The Chiefs next pick is coming late in the third round with pick number 96 (round 3, pick 32).