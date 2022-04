LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — The Kanas City Chiefs continued their theme of adding to their defense, by selecting Purdue standout, George Karlaftis.

Karlaftis was taken with the 30th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN, Karlaftis was ranked the sixth best defensive end in this year’s draft.

Kansas City’s next pick comes in the second round at pick no. 50.