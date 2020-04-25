Broncos select cornerback from Iowa in the third round

Iowa players including wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) and defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11) celebrate following an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Iowa won 27-24. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Denver Broncos added to their talented defense by drafting cornerback Michael Ojemudia from Iowa.

The Broncos proved that they wanted to add some offensive weapons with two wide receivers taken in their first two picks.

While the Bronco defense isn’t the focus of this year’s draft, Denver still needed to fill a couple holes on defense.

Ojemudia is a quick, strong and smart cornerback from Iowa. The Hawkeyes are known for creating talented players in the NFL especially in the defensive secondary.

Ojemudia will be an impact player for the Broncos in his rookie season!

The Broncos will pick very soon as they own the 19th pick of the 3rd round.