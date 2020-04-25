Broncos draft defensive tackle; Chiefs grab offensive tackle- late in third round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs drafted back to back with the 31st and 32nd picks of the third round.

The Denver Broncos went with defensive tackle Mctelvin Agim from Arknsas.

Agim will be added to a talented defensive line in Denver that is led by all-pro Von Miller. Agim is an excellent run stopper who can help with the pass rush as well.

The Kansas City Chiefs grabbed a player who can help protect the best quarterback in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs signed offensive tackle Lucas Niang from TCU.

Welcome to the Kingdom, @Kbniang8! pic.twitter.com/QHHOiOLlgJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 25, 2020

Due to a few injuries, the Chiefs did had problems protecting their quarterback and with this alte third round pick, Kansas City is trying to make sure they protect their most important asset.