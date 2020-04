SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Denver Broncos got one of the top wide receiver prospects with their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Broncos added Jerry Jeudy in the first round and then added to that receiving core in the second round by drafting KJ Hamler from Penn State.

The Denver Broncos continue to try and build a strong offense around the second year quarterback Drew Lock.

The Broncos will wait until Round 3 as they hold pick number 77 (round 3, pick 13).