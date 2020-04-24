Broncos add offensive talent; drafts Jerry Jeudy

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) runs after a reception past Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Denver Broncos were favored to grab a wide receiver with the fifteenth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Broncos grabbed Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. While some predicted that the Broncos would get Jeudy, there was some surprise as Jeudy was projected to go 6th, but he ended up 15.

The Broncos have added another weapon to go with their talented offensive weapons of Courtland Sutton and Melvin Gordon.

Jeudy is just another weapon to help build around second year quarterback Drew Lock.