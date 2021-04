FILE – In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. Fields repeated as offensive player of the year and is joined by three of his teammates on the Associated Press All-Big Ten football team. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

CLEVELAND, OHIO (KELO) — The Chicago Bears made a trade with the New York Giants to select Ohio State quarterback, Justin Fields.

The Bears originally held the #20 pick, but Chicago traded away some draft capital to get #12.

Giants return from Chicago for pick No. 11:

Pick. 20

Next years 1

Five this year

four next year https://t.co/VAZItyhOaD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

Chicago’s main team needs were quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver, defensive back and edge rusher and the Bears made a splash on Thursday.

Fields was named the 2019 and 2020 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.