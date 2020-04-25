Bears add to talented defense; select Jaylon Johnson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Both the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears have had an eye on a talented cornerback from Utah, but it was the Bears who came away with him.

The Bears picked up cornerback Jaylon Johnson from Utah with the eighteenth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bears have had one of the most talented/consistent front seven’s (defensive line and linebackers) over the past few seasons.

Chicago has had some struggles in the secondary, but they have added the 6’4 cornerback who can make it very hard on wide receivers.

The Bears are now done until Saturday afternoon as Chicago’s next pick is pick 163 (round 5, pick 18).