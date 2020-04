SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Bears lost their first round pick for the 2020 NFL Draft when they traded for Kalil Mack in 2018.

Chicago used their pick of the NFL Draft to select tight end Cole Kmet from Notre Dame.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky has found success completing passes to tight ends in the past, but has had trouble finding a consistent target.

The pick is in! The Chicago Bears select Cole Kmet (TE) Notre Dame. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 25, 2020

The Chicago Bears will pick again on in the second round as they hold pick 50 (Round 2, pick 18).