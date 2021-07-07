NewsfeedNow: Death toll continues to climb in Florida condo collapse; hospitals prep for hurricane season during national blood shortage

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Crews are searching for victims during the 14th day after a Florida condo collapsed last month. Officials confirmed that 10 more bodies were pulled from the debris, raising the death total to 46 people.

The Federal Trade Commission and Congress are both targetting some of the largest tech companies, accusing them of behaving like monopolies.

An Iowa man has been arrested after a rifle was found in his Chicago hotel room on the Fourth of July.

As the nation continues to experience a severe blood supply shortage, doctors explain the importance of hospitals having enough blood on the shelves during hurricane season.

A New York teenager is being hailed a hero by her neighbors after she witnessed a house in her neighborhood set on fire by lightning then, raced over to the home to wake up the owner.

Martial arts instructors in Missouri helped save a man’s life during a Fourth of July parade.

A Missouri native became the first climber without legs to reach the top of Africa’s tallest mountain, which is 89 times larger than the liberty memorial and the largest free-standing mountain in the world.

