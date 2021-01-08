Newsfeed Now: The latest on the U.S. Capitol riot

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- President Donald Trump says he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20. He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s inauguration.

For more information, check out the full story on FOX16.

Other stories in today’s show:

US CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER DIES AFTER RIOT: U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday police officer Brian Sicknick died due to injuries sustained in response to the riot led by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the Capitol.

For more information, check out the full story on NewsNation.

MAN SAYS SAN DIEGO WOMAN KILLED IN CAPITOL RIOT WAS HIS WIFE: A San Diego woman was identified by her husband as the person who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon when pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building.

The husband of 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt told FOX 5 San Diego that he thinks his wife was killed in the chaos at the Capitol.

For more information, check out the full story on FOX5.

CAPITOL POLICE CHIEF RESIGNS: As the House Appropriations Committee is investigating the failure of the Capitol Police to stop violent pro-Trump rioters from entering the US Capitol on Wednesday, the chief of police resigned.

Capitol Police said officers were simultaneously responding to 2 explosive devices and a suspicious vehicle when rioters used chemicals and other weapons to force their way into the Capitol. Video shows rioters leaving the Capitol freely after violence.

More than 50 Capitol and DC Metro police officers were injured.

For more information, check out the full story on KSN.

BIDEN’S JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PICKS ADDRESS VIOLENT CAPTIOL RIOTS: After a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department will have to decide whether any of the rioters will face criminal charges.

Most of that work will fall to the Biden administration’s attorney general with Inauguration Day less than two weeks away.

The president-elect officially introduced his choice for the job Thursday: Judge Merrick Garland.

Garland said the insurrection at the Capitol showed Americans what he will be defending if confirmed.

For more information, check out the full story on WJHL.

WHO ARE THE VIOLENT PROTESTERS? The large crowd of Trump supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday broke through windows and eventually into the building. Lawmakers were instructed to put on gas masks and hide under chairs as the rioters entered the halls of Congress.

On Thursday, police announced they made more than 80 arrests and released photos of the agitators that broke into the Capitol.

The photos show rioters holding sticks, climbing walls, one man holding a broken piece of the sign to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office and dozens more acts of destruction.

For more information, check out the full story on NewsNation.

ARKANSAS MAYOR ADDRESSES PUBLIC AFTER PHOTO AT D.C. RIOT GOES VIRAL: City leaders in one Arkansas town gathered at the Civic Center for a meeting that was scheduled before Wednesday’s events at the Capitol, however, that didn’t stop some people from sharing their concerns about Richard Barnett’s actions in D.C.

For more information, check out the full story on KNWA.

SOCIAL MEDIA MISINFORMATION: Taking a step back from the events and images at our nation’s capital Wednesday, Americans are asking themselves the question: How did we get here?

An undeniable piece of that puzzle is social media.

In the video above, ABC4’s Sarah Martin takes a look at how social media fueled the fire, and how the platforms and the users can do better moving forward.