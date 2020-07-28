Newsfeed Now: Second stimulus checks; Couple shows it’s never too late for love

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Senate Republicans’ coronavirus relief plan backed by the White House contains $1.75 billion for rebuilding the FBI’s headquarters in Washington. Washington reporter Morgan Wright reports.

Other stories in today’s show:

OFFICERS SAVE 3-YEAR-OLD: Two Pensacola Police Officers are credited for saving a three-year-old who was found unresponsive floating in a swimming pool. WKRG’s Cody Long reports.

BUYING A LAMBO: A Florida man has been charged with obtaining $3.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and using it to buy a sports car and other luxury items in Miami Beach.

LOVE STORY: Jim Stephens and Connie Dorn never thought they would find love again after losing their longtime spouses. They met at Covenant Village Senior Living Center in northwest Grand Rapids. Like other love stories, theirs started out as a friendship. WOOD’s Teresa Weakley reports.

