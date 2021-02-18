Newsfeed Now: Power being restored in Texas; 5-year-old receives kidney from her Pre-K teacher

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- According to PowerOutage.US, nearly 490,000 Texas households are without power as of Thursday morning.

Texas is the only state with its own power grid and the company that controls 90% of the state’s power struggled to turn the lights back on because there just simply isn’t enough power.

Many are wondering how the largest energy-producing state in the country is failing in freezing temperatures.

BROTHER DROWNS WHILE SAVING SISTER FROM FROZEN POND: A 6-year-old girl is recovering, two days after a plunge into an icy pond that killed her older brother as he tried to save her, the children’s pastor said.

Abigail Luckett was taken off a ventilator Tuesday morning and is now able to talk to her family, said Pastor Stacy Stilgenbauer of Leawood East Baptist Church.

Her brother Benjamin Luckett, 10, died Sunday trying to save his little sister, who fell through a frozen pond near their home.

REPARATIONS FOR DESCENDANTS OF SLAVES: Democrats in the House are again looking at the idea of reparations for African Americans.

They have reintroduced a bill that would create a federal commission to study of the effects of slavery and develop solutions to bridge the economic, educational and health disparities between descendants of slaves and white Americans.

RESTAURANT’S MASK POLICY GOES VIRAL: No mask? No problem at one Hernando County restaurant.

The policy posted on BeckyJack’s Food Shack Facebook page is going viral on social media.

Owner Jesse Fox said he wants customers to know wearing a mask is not required for customers or staff.

MOVE TO CHANGE ‘BREAST’ MILK TO ‘CHEST’ OR ‘HUMAN’ MILK: There is a new push by some health care professionals to change the term “breast milk” to “chest milk.”

In the United Kingdom, one hospital made international headlines for changing the term “breast milk” to “human milk.” It’s an effort to be more inclusive to transgender and non-binary parents.

GIRL RECEIVES KIDNEY FROM HER PRE-K TEACHER: A young girl from Pacific, Missouri just received a new kidney that she’s needed since birth. Her donor? Her pre-kindergarten teacher.

Kayleigh Kulage is a beautiful little girl born premature at just 26 weeks.

Kayleigh is a fighter and now she’s an incredible 5-year-old.

Every night, Kayleigh’s parents set up peritoneal dialysis. But no more. Her teacher is giving her the ultimate gift.

