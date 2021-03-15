Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 relief checks already showing up in bank accounts; Buzz Lightyear makes his way home

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday that processing of the new round of stimulus payments has already begun, with the aim of having the first payments start showing up in bank accounts this past weekend.

President Joe Biden signed the new $1.9 trillion rescue package on Thursday, the day after it won final passage in the House. The measure provides for payments to qualifying individuals of up to $1,400, with payments to a qualifying family of four of $5,600

Grocery stores reflect on one year after supply shortages: It’s been one year since President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.

No one knew what the next few weeks, let alone a year would hold.

Schumer, Gillibrand call on Cuomo to resign as 7th woman accuses him of misconduct: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo again insisted on Friday he would not resign while allegations of his sexual misconduct are investigated, pushing back against a chorus of fellow Democrats, including more than a dozen U.S. Representatives, who have said he should step down.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called late Friday on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, adding the most powerful Democratic voices yet to calls for the governor to leave office in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and groping.

Many waiting weeks for tax returns as IRS deals with backlog, prepares for stimulus checks:

Many who have already filed taxes this year are waiting weeks to receive their federal tax refunds. But there’s a major backlog at the Internal Revenue Service, keeping you waiting for those checks.

The IRS is still processing nearly 7 million returns submitted last year for 2019, partly because the filing deadline was extended during the pandemic.

Indiana man is creator of one of Netflix’s most beloved new shows: A Hoosier is behind one of Netflix’s hottest shows. It’s called “Buried by the Bernards.” It debuted in February and is currently rocking a 97% audience rating on the prominent film and television review website Rotten Tomatoes.

The show was shot in Memphis, Tennessee. It is about a wild family who owns and operates a funeral home.

Airline workers go to infinity and beyond to return lost toy to California boy: A California boy has new heroes after airline workers returned a treasured action figure.

Young Hagen was on a family trip from California to Dallas when his Buzz Lightyear action figure was left on the plane. A Southwest Airlines ramp agent in Little Rock found the Buzz, complete with the name “Hagen” on his foot.

