Newsfeed Now: At least 9 people dead after shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility; Pfizer CEO says 3rd COVID-19 shot possible

(NEXSTAR)- At least nine people are dead, including the suspected shooter, after a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Several others were hurt.

Find out the latest on this developing story on FOX59.

Other stories in today’s show:

Warning: Some viewers may find the next video disturbing.

Chicago police say the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy was a split-second decision, and the boy did not have a gun in his hand the moment he was shot.

Find out more on this developing story on WGN.

In New York, a former Buffalo police officer that was fired after intervening to stop another officer from using excessive force is celebrating a major legal victory.

See the full story now on WIVB.

A New York school principal charged with the education and care of young children is now accused of abuse.

51-year-old Kirk Ashton is the principal of Northwood Elementary in Hilton and is charged with sexually abusing nine students, all of them boys ages 8 through 12.

See the full story now on WROC.

Will a third COVID-19 shot be necessary?

As more and more people get their second Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, there are new questions about how long those vaccines might last.

In fact, the CEO of Pfizer said it is likely people will need a booster or a third shot eventually, but what is the science saying?

See the full story now on KRON.

The bond between a K9 officer and their partner may not be fully understood by many, but we’re getting an understanding of that connection in Ohio.

The Geauga County sheriff announced Wednesday former Sheriff Dan McClelland died.

Hours after his passing, his beloved K9 partner, Midge, also passed.

See the full story now on FOX 8.

An ever-illusive “beefalo” has been captured, Plymouth police announced Wednesday.

See the full story now on WTNH.

We all have people and things that are near and dear to our hearts.

For some people, it’s a stuffed animal.

An Alabama woman specializes in making sure those loved ones are taken care of.

See the full story now on WHNT.

It’s not even spooky season, but the tricks are real.

Hearts are skipping a beat along the streets of Little Rock, Arkansas, all because of a bush.

See the full story now on KARK.

Busch beer is hiring.

Last year, Busch released its first-ever product for dogs: Busch Dog Brew, an alcohol-free, bone broth brew that sold out in less than 24 hours.

As Busch is set to release this year’s brew, the company is looking to expand its senior leadership team to include a four-legged member as a chief tasting officer.

Find out more on this story from Your Basin.