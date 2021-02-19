Newsfeed Now: 5 Texas power grid board members do not live in the state; Ark. couple creates Elsa ice sculpture

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- The nonprofit managing 26 million Texans’ access to electricity voted to hand one-third of its decision-making power to five people who do not call Texas home.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT, manages about 90% of the state’s electric load, according to the organization.

Other stories in today’s show:

DOLLY PARTON ASKS TENN. LAWMAKERS NOT TO PLACE STATUE OF HER AT STATE CAPITOL: Country superstar Dolly Parton has asked the Tennessee state legislature not to approve a bill that would erect a statue of her on the Capitol grounds in Nashville.

Representative John Mark Windle, a Democrat representing Fentress, Morgan and Overton counties, introduced House Bill 135 in Jan., aimed at honoring the music legend. The bill passed unanimously out of the Naming committee earlier this month.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Dolly asked the state legislature not to consider the bill and said she did not feel it was the appropriate time for a statue dedicated to her.

‘HE PULLED MY ARM INTO HIS MOUTH’: An East Tennessee 18-year-old recalled the moment a tiger bit down on her arm. With her arm in a sling and covered in bandages, she pointed to the marks and stitches left showing on her shoulder.

Somer Stevens was bitten on Jan. 25 at Tiger Haven, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. Body camera footage shows the aftermath of the attack. Stevens can be seen on the ground while her coworkers use a tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding from her arm.

NURSE HIKES A MILE IN THE SNOW TO TREAT PATIENTS STUCK AT HOME: As people across the state are stuck indoors, one Arkansas nurse is determined to continue seeing her patients.

She’s risking her life on the roads, to save theirs.

A MIRACLE BABY: A miracle baby born in Iowa City is home after spending two and a half years in the hospital.

Aidan Moles spent his whole life as a patient at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital until recently.

He was born seven weeks early, his kidneys didn’t work and he needed dialysis and oxygen.

Aidan received a new kidney back in November and was finally able to go home earlier this month.

COUPLE CREATES ICE SCULPTURE OF QUEEN ELSA: An Arkansas couple went all out with their snow creation by creating an ice sculpture of Queen Elsa from Frozen.

The snow glows white in a cul-de-sac in Hot Springs, then something out of the ordinary catches your eye. Queen Elsa’s “kingdom of isolation” is actually just the yard of Ashley and David Diedrich. “Ashley walked up to me and she said, ‘Hey! Do you want to build a snowman?’” David said. And that triggered a more creative idea.

They ditched the carrots to build the queen instead, her red cloak and all. They used water and food coloring in spray bottles to keep her intact.

