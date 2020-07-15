KFOR reporter contracts and beats COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “I felt horrific. I felt like I had just been hit by a truck.”

That’s what KFOR reporter Peyton Yager said while talking about the moment two weeks ago when she knew something was terribly off with her body.

“Couldn’t breathe, shortness of breath, I was lying down, I had a bad cough. The whole bed was soaking wet. It was all those symptoms I have been reporting on, so I knew something was wrong,” said Peyton.

Peyton tested positive for COVID-19.

“On day two, I was waking up and feeling like my chest was compressed and there was this huge rock on my chest,” she says.

In fact, it was the shortness of breath that frightened her the most.

Peyton is an athlete. She’s used to strenuous running and exercising. Suddenly, she found herself winded just walking to the back door of her home to let her dog out of the house.

“Completely out of breath,” she says. “I got an inhaler. I’ve never had an inhaler, but my doctor said it would be wise to get an inhaler. So I think the breathing was the scariest part.”

After two weeks of quarantine with just her dog Maci keeping her company and co-workers leaving groceries and other necessities on her porch, Peyton was feeling better and ready to go back to the doctor to see if the illness had run its course.

She tested negative for the virus.

Peyton is fortunate, and she knows it. She also has a new appreciation for the coronavirus and its potential to be devastating.

“If I’m going through this at 25 years old, I can’t even imagine how an elderly person would even come close to fighting off this virus,” she says. “If I am lying on my couch trying to get a breath after taking my dog to the back door, how on earth does a 65-year-old push through this virus? So that’s when it really hit home for me.”

