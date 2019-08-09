NFL Schedule

Below are the games that are “planned” to air on KELOLAND. This schedule is subject to change with little or no notice as CBS and the NFL are the ones in full control of the games that we will actually air on KELOLAND TV.

Denver Broncos Pre-Season Games on KELOXTRA

KELOLAND Media Group is excited to bring you live coverage of Denver Broncos preseason football. KELOXTRA will air three preseason Broncos games beginning August 11.

Denver vs Arizona Friday, August 11 at 9:00 PM CT.

Denver vs San Francisco Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 PM CT.

Los Angeles vs Denver Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 PM CT.

2023-2024 NFL on CBS Schedule – Coming Soon