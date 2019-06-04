Watch Newscasts

Program Note: In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite, and telco partners, on January 12, 2023 KELO-TV will begin making its newscasts and locally produced programming available on KELOLAND.com TWO HOURS after their live broadcast over-the-air.

We will continue to make portions of our newscasts available to you through video clips and other coverage. Those will be found on our homepage soon after they are broadcast.

Breaking news and important weather updates will continue to be offered on KELOLAND.com as they occur, and on our mobile apps and social media platforms.

KELOLAND News Broadcast Schedule (after January 12, all times are in Central Time)

KELOLAND This Morning (M-F): 6:30am – 9:00am

Midday In KELOLAND (M-F): 2:00 – 2:30pm

KELOLAND News First@4 (M-F): 5:58pm-7pm

KELOLAND News At Five (M-F): 7:00pm – 7:30pm

KELOLAND News At Six (M-F): 8:00pm – 8:30pm

KELOLAND News At Ten (Sun-Sat): 12:00am – 12:30am

KELOLAND This Morning (Sat): 8:00am – 9:00am

KELOLAND Weekend News (Sat): 8:00pm – 8:30pm

KELOLAND This Morning (Sun): 9:00am – 10:00am

KELOLAND Weekend News (Sun): 7:30pm – 8:00pm

