Zombie snakes in North Carolina?

North Carolina park officials freaked some people out with a Facebook post about zombie snakes.But don’t worry, we don’t have to worry about snakes becoming actual zombies.

Officials were just sharing information about the Eastern Hognose snake’s habit of playing dead.

Similar to an opossum, the snake will often roll onto its back, convulse and then lie motionless with its tongue hanging out when threatened.

Sometimes instead, the snake will hiss and inflate its neck like a Cobra to try to scare away predators.

You can relax, though, because these types of snakes don’t have any venom.

And even if they did experts say the harmless scaredy cats almost never bite.

