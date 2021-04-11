SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

Keep reading to see if any of these zip codes from your home state sound familiar.

#50. 57018 (Colton)

– Typical home value: $217,700

— 5.6% less than typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +12.8%

– 5 year home value change: +45.2%

– 10 year home value change: +79.6%

– Pictured: 300 S Park Ave, Colton ($474,900, 4 bedrooms)

#49. 57451 (Ipswich)

– Typical home value: $219,408

— 4.8% less than typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: -8.8%

– 5 year home value change: +20.5%

– 10 year home value change: +42.8%

– Pictured: 37302 132nd St, Mina ($629,000, 5 bedrooms)

#48. 57006 (Brookings)

– Typical home value: $221,900

— 3.7% less than typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +3.5%

– 5 year home value change: +20.8%

– 10 year home value change: +38.3%

– Pictured: 1930 Country Club Dr, Brookings ($719,900, 4 bedrooms)

#47. 57071 (Volga)

– Typical home value: $223,687

— 3.0% less than typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +4.6%

– 5 year home value change: +24.8%

– 10 year home value change: +43.5%

– Pictured: 1410 Wisconsin St, Brookings ($239,900, 4 bedrooms)

#46. 57501 (Pierre)

– Typical home value: $224,992

— 2.4% less than typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +3.6%

– 5 year home value change: +25.7%

– 10 year home value change: +49.1%

– Pictured: 20041 287th Ave, Pierre ($850,000, 6 bedrooms)

#45. 57785 (Sturgis)

– Typical home value: $226,175

— 1.9% less than typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +4.0%

– 5 year home value change: +24.9%

– 10 year home value change: +38.6%

– Pictured: 21064 Pleasant Valley Dr, Sturgis ($810,000, 5 bedrooms)

#44. 57213 (Astoria)

– Typical home value: $226,421

— 1.8% less than typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +10.6%

– 5 year home value change: +49.8%

– 10 year home value change: +63.0%

– Pictured: 1400 Yellowstone Dr, Brookings ($528,900, 4 bedrooms)

#43. 57532 (Fort Pierre)

– Typical home value: $226,526

— 1.7% less than typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: -1.2%

– 5 year home value change: +26.1%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 2632 Dunes Dr, Fort Pierre ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#42. 57793 (Whitewood)

– Typical home value: $229,248

— 0.6% less than typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +1.9%

– 5 year home value change: +22.4%

– 10 year home value change: +50.8%

– Pictured: 11904 Crook City Rd, Whitewood ($1.2 million, 6 bedrooms)

#41. 57427 (Bath)

– Typical home value: $235,163

— 2.0% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +1.9%

– 5 year home value change: +30.5%

– 10 year home value change: +63.9%

– Pictured: 923 Railroad Ave, Bath ($190,000, 3 bedrooms)

#40. 57227 (Milbank)

– Typical home value: $235,699

— 2.2% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: -6.1%

– 5 year home value change: -3.7%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 47870 Big Stone Club Rd, Corona ($699,900, 3 bedrooms)

#39. 57107 (Sioux Falls)

– Typical home value: $237,376

— 3.0% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +8.6%

– 5 year home value change: +32.9%

– 10 year home value change: +54.1%

– Pictured: 9008 W Dragonfly Dr, Sioux Falls ($599,000, 5 bedrooms)

#38. 57003 (Baltic)

– Typical home value: $239,378

— 3.8% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +5.9%

– 5 year home value change: +35.7%

– 10 year home value change: +54.7%

– Pictured: 525 S 6th St, Baltic ($450,000, 5 bedrooms)

#37. 57273 (Waubay)

– Typical home value: $242,507

— 5.2% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: -3.2%

– 5 year home value change: data not available

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 3160 Rommel Loop, Waubay ($539,000, 3 bedrooms)

#36. 57106 (Sioux Falls)

– Typical home value: $243,373

— 5.6% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +7.5%

– 5 year home value change: +30.4%

– 10 year home value change: +47.5%

– Pictured: 1200 S Hyde Park Ave, Sioux Falls ($499,900, 5 bedrooms)

#35. 57718 (Blackhawk)

– Typical home value: $246,158

— 6.8% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +4.6%

– 5 year home value change: +26.4%

– 10 year home value change: +37.7%

– Pictured: 6805 Ridgeview Ct, Blackhawk ($610,000, 4 bedrooms)

#34. 57035 (Humboldt)

– Typical home value: $246,814

— 7.1% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +11.4%

– 5 year home value change: +45.7%

– 10 year home value change: +90.1%

– Pictured: 809 E 2nd Ave, Humboldt ($62,000, 1 bedrooms)

#33. 57719 (Box Elder)

– Typical home value: $248,656

— 7.9% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

– 5 year home value change: +28.8%

– 10 year home value change: +38.7%

– Pictured: 468 Coyote Trl, Box Elder ($442,500, 5 bedrooms)

#32. 57068 (Valley Springs)

– Typical home value: $248,878

— 8.0% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +7.1%

– 5 year home value change: +37.8%

– 10 year home value change: +68.0%

– Pictured: 7501 W Loganberry St, Sioux Falls ($360,000, 4 bedrooms)

#31. 57703 (Rapid Valley)

– Typical home value: $250,810

— 8.8% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +8.6%

– 5 year home value change: +28.1%

– 10 year home value change: +40.6%

– Pictured: 3963 E Highway 44, Rapid City ($519,500, 3 bedrooms)

#30. 57020 (Crooks)

– Typical home value: $251,348

— 9.0% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

– 5 year home value change: +30.6%

– 10 year home value change: +49.8%

– Pictured: 25676 471st Ave, Crooks ($865,000, 4 bedrooms)

#29. 57730 (Custer)

– Typical home value: $253,290

— 9.9% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +5.6%

– 5 year home value change: +29.1%

– 10 year home value change: +54.4%

– Pictured: 25211 Highway 385, Custer ($1.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

#28. 57032 (Harrisburg)

– Typical home value: $253,552

— 10.0% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +8.9%

– 5 year home value change: +14.8%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 47438 274th St, Harrisburg ($1.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#27. 57010 (Burbank)

– Typical home value: $254,773

— 10.5% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +4.9%

– 5 year home value change: +35.7%

– 10 year home value change: +44.8%

– Pictured: 32235 Ponderosa Dr, Burbank ($979,000, 3 bedrooms)

#26. 57022 (Dell Rapids)

– Typical home value: $254,868

— 10.6% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +7.4%

– 5 year home value change: +35.6%

– 10 year home value change: +58.5%

– Pictured: 809 W 3rd St, Dell Rapids ($975,000, 5 bedrooms)

#25. 57780 (Wall)

– Typical home value: $258,859

— 12.3% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +3.3%

– 5 year home value change: +31.3%

– 10 year home value change: +57.8%

– Pictured: 16301 E Highway 44, Caputa ($1.8 million, 4 bedrooms)

#24. 57064 (Tea)

– Typical home value: $260,942

— 13.2% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +4.1%

– 5 year home value change: +14.7%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 27076 469th Ave, Tea ($799,000, 5 bedrooms)

#23. 57331 (Dimock)

– Typical home value: $271,284

— 17.7% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +14.6%

– 5 year home value change: +25.9%

– 10 year home value change: +15.3%

– Pictured: 408 E Main St, Parkston ($50,000, 2 bedrooms)

#22. 57016 (Chester)

– Typical home value: $272,652

— 18.3% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +3.8%

– 5 year home value change: +12.7%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 24105 461st Ave, Chester ($689,900, 4 bedrooms)

#21. 57015 (Chancellor)

– Typical home value: $275,372

— 19.5% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +6.4%

– 5 year home value change: +37.3%

– 10 year home value change: +57.3%

– Pictured: 27636 460th Ave, Chancellor ($719,900, 5 bedrooms)

#20. 57038 (Jefferson)

– Typical home value: $280,030

— 21.5% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +5.0%

– 5 year home value change: +25.5%

– 10 year home value change: +46.7%

– Pictured: 843 Brookside Dr, Jefferson ($400,000, 5 bedrooms)

#19. 57005 (Brandon)

– Typical home value: $280,408

— 21.6% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +6.0%

– 5 year home value change: +29.9%

– 10 year home value change: +53.5%

– Pictured: 420 E Meadowlark Cir, Brandon ($899,900, 4 bedrooms)

#18. 57783 (Spearfish)

– Typical home value: $280,483

— 21.7% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +3.2%

– 5 year home value change: +23.6%

– 10 year home value change: +43.3%

– Pictured: 20140 Bear Ridge Rd, Spearfish ($1.6 million, 3 bedrooms)

#17. 57359 (Letcher)

– Typical home value: $284,209

— 23.3% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +1.8%

– 5 year home value change: +31.8%

– 10 year home value change: +36.6%

– Pictured: 719 E 6th Ave, Mitchell ($139,000, 4 bedrooms)

#16. 57030 (Garretson)

– Typical home value: $287,280

— 24.6% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +6.1%

– 5 year home value change: +32.4%

– 10 year home value change: +64.9%

– Pictured: 48044 256th St, Garretson ($595,000, 5 bedrooms)

#15. 57033 (Hartford)

– Typical home value: $293,391

— 27.3% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +6.0%

– 5 year home value change: +35.7%

– 10 year home value change: +67.5%

– Pictured: 1004 Duck Cir, Hartford ($420,000, 3 bedrooms)

#14. 57237 (Gary)

– Typical home value: $295,844

— 28.3% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: -1.7%

– 5 year home value change: +13.0%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 2574 W Lake Cochrane Dr, Gary ($549,000, 4 bedrooms)

#13. 57725 (Caputa)

– Typical home value: $300,137

— 30.2% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +12.5%

– 5 year home value change: +32.6%

– 10 year home value change: +56.9%

– Pictured: 2007 Ash Ave, Rapid City ($185,000, 3 bedrooms)

#12. 57110 (Sioux Falls)

– Typical home value: $300,951

— 30.5% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +6.1%

– 5 year home value change: +27.0%

– 10 year home value change: +45.1%

– Pictured: 9004 E Torrey Pine Cir, Sioux Falls ($2.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#11. 57751 (Keystone)

– Typical home value: $308,744

— 33.9% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +9.2%

– 5 year home value change: +29.5%

– 10 year home value change: +45.2%

– Pictured: 24600 Iron Mountain Rd, Keystone ($850,000, 4 bedrooms)

#10. 57769 (Summerset)

– Typical home value: $313,044

— 35.8% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +4.3%

– 5 year home value change: +18.3%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 4203 Lofty Pines Rd, Piedmont ($750,000, 3 bedrooms)

#9. 57702 (Rapid City)

– Typical home value: $314,815

— 36.6% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +7.1%

– 5 year home value change: +25.4%

– 10 year home value change: +38.8%

– Pictured: 23831 Ranch View Ct, Rapid City ($2.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

#8. 57075 (Wentworth)

– Typical home value: $319,908

— 38.8% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +8.0%

– 5 year home value change: +21.8%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 6362 Harbor Way, Wentworth ($769,900, 4 bedrooms)

#7. 57767 (Owanka)

– Typical home value: $325,818

— 41.3% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +10.3%

– 5 year home value change: +37.2%

– 10 year home value change: +65.1%

– Pictured: 610 Glenn St, Wall ($65,000, 2 bedrooms)

#6. 57745 (Hill City)

– Typical home value: $326,217

— 41.5% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +13.5%

– 5 year home value change: +38.1%

– 10 year home value change: +40.0%

– Pictured: 12273 Reno Gulch Rd, Hill City ($399,900, 3 bedrooms)

#5. 57055 (Renner)

– Typical home value: $339,577

— 47.3% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +5.7%

– 5 year home value change: +34.6%

– 10 year home value change: +62.2%

– Pictured: 47278 Lincoln Trl, Renner ($525,000, 6 bedrooms)

#4. 57049 (North Sioux City)

– Typical home value: $339,594

— 47.3% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +4.1%

– 5 year home value change: +25.6%

– 10 year home value change: +41.7%

– Pictured: 935 Spyglass Cir, Dakota Dunes ($2.8 million, 4 bedrooms)

#3. 57744 (Hermosa)

– Typical home value: $340,472

— 47.7% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +7.1%

– 5 year home value change: +38.1%

– 10 year home value change: +83.3%

– Pictured: 24745 Singletree Ln, Hermosa ($995,000, 3 bedrooms)

#2. 57108 (Sioux Falls)

– Typical home value: $346,963

— 50.5% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +5.8%

– 5 year home value change: +19.7%

– 10 year home value change: +30.8%

– Pictured: 713 E Silver Pond Pl, Sioux Falls ($2.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#1. 57759 (Deadwood)

– Typical home value: $362,288

— 57.2% above typical home value in South Dakota

– 1 year rent change: +2.5%

– 5 year home value change: +27.5%

– 10 year home value change: +59.3%

– Pictured: 21632 Hay Creek Rd, Nemo ($1.2 million, 4 bedrooms)