Zeal to host Culture Cohort event Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As many Sioux Falls companies work to attract more employees, a Thursday event is putting its focus on culture. The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship is hosting the Culture Cohort.

“To retain the good employees, we need to connect with them at a deeper level than just the work and the skill sets that they have for our company,” panelist Jaime Taets said.



Jaime Taets, the founder of Keystone Group international, is hosting the Culture Cohort event in Sioux Falls to help spark a conversation in the local business community.



“We want it to be real and practical, which is why we put a panel together and have business leaders come and talk about their own experience. What’s worked, what we’ve tried, what’s really helping us drive that culture and some things that maybe didn’t work so well,” Taets said.



“I firmly I believe that culture is one of the most important things you can focus on and invest in in any organization,” panelist Chris Ekstrum said.



“How people feel at work and how people feel about work is really important,” panelist Rana DeBoer said.



Chris Ekstrum, the President & CEO of First National Bank Sioux Falls, and Rana DeBoer, the Chief culture officer for the City of Sioux Falls, will share just how important culture is for growing their companies in the city during Thursday’s virtual event.



“If you’re an employer and you’ve been trying to hire people, you know it’s difficult and you certainly don’t want to lose any employees,” Ekstrum said. “Having a positive culture reduces your turnover, makes your people more engaged and connected to the organization.”



“Culture is an absolute competitive advantage. It tells a potential worker who you are, what you’re about, why you exist. It invites somebody in to say, yes, I’d like to be a part of that,” DeBoer said.

The full conversation continues Thursday morning during the virtual event. You can still sign up online for the Culture Cohort; virtual tickets are $15 with all of the proceeds going back to the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship.