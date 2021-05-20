Zeal and Startup Sioux Falls announce rebrand and move downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday’s Hey! Sioux Falls event celebrated entrepreneurs and start up companies that excelled through the challenges of the pandemic.

“The Zeal Center and Start Up Sioux Falls merged about a year and a half ago, today we’re announcing we’ll be one brand under start up Sioux Falls,” Startup Sioux Falls Founder Matt Paulson said.

Like the businesses celebrated at Hey! Sioux Falls, the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship is adapting after the impact of the pandemic.

“Breaking out of the four walls, becoming more accessible, visible which is the reason for the relocation,” Startup Sioux Falls Executive Director Brienne Maner said.

The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship on the Southeast Tech campus has served as office and meeting space for many sioux falls companies just starting out.

“At that time people needed those physical amenities, they needed shared copier space, they needed wi-fi, but as we see today, especially in the downtown area, you can pop into a coffee shop and get your free work and co-work space,” Maner said.

But the pandemic brought a big change in the need for so much physical space.

“People work from home now, they work from coffee shops, they work wherever, the need for dedicated office space that’s flexible lease terms, that’s no longer a need. The need is more in terms of mentoring and education and events and what can we do to help people that are starting businesses get to their next level of success,” Paulson said.

That’s why Zeal is rebranding and will now operate as Startup Sioux Falls, with a goal of moving their services downtown.

“It’s a lot more accessible location than where we are currently, making ourselves more visible, telling our story, letting people know we exist and that we have the resources to help start their venture,” Maner said.

“Regardless of what type of business you’re stating we’re hoping to connect you to a mentor, get you to an accelerator program find you sources of capital, get you whatever you may need to be successful,” Paulson said.

The Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship building will be sold on Southeast Tech’s campus. The new Startup Sioux Falls is still looking at where their new downtown space will be and what it will look like, but they expect to make that announcement in the next few months.