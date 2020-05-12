Your CBD Store now open in Sioux Falls; first store dedicated to CBD products in the state

As many businesses across the state are just beginning to re-open after COVID-19 closures, a new business opened its doors for the first time in Sioux Falls.



Your CBD Store is the first CBD-dedicated store to open in South Dakota since Governor Noem signed the Hemp Bill this March.



“When people come in a lot of times they don’t know what CBD is or have heard of it,” Your CBD Store Sioux Falls owner Matt Yde said.

Yde says his store is all about helping people learn more about this new product for South Dakota.

“I’ve been using CBD long enough to know how it’s worked for me,” Yde said. “I’ve actually had five knee surgeries total, so I’ve always had knee issues, inflammation issues.”

Yde said a friend in Minnesota introduced him to CBD oil to help with inflammation, but the process to purchase it wasn’t for him.

“We went to a smoke shop which just wasn’t my environment, just not my personality, and they couldn’t really answer my questions,” Yde said.

Yde says there are now 700 Your CBD stores across the country designed to provide a clean, welcoming environment for people to safely learn more.

“I’ve heard about it on the internet, on the TV, the whole works, so I heard about it and wanted to try it,” Sioux Falls resident Pat Frick said.

Frick says ongoing pain brought her into the store to try out a CBD product for the first time.

“I have had a pain in my foot that will not go away. I’ve had it x-rayed and I thought there might be some topical cream that might help me out,” Frick said.

The store just opened Friday and already had a steady stream of people throughout the weekend looking to learn more.

“Pet products were probably one of the biggest hits of the weekend. We already sold out of a lot of pet products that we had to order to get back in for tomorrow,” Yde said.

But Yde says many customers he’s had in the store over the past few days already know exactly what they’re looking for and are happy to be able to buy it locally.

“A lot of people have been using CBD, they come in and say, oh good I don’t have to get it online anymore, so a lot of people have already been using it,” Yde said.

All of Your CBD’s Stores products have a QR code with a full lab report of everything inside their products. While the majority of those products don’t contain any THC, Yde says a few products may contain .25 percent or less of THC, well under the legal limit of .3 percent.