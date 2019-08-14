Young professionals flock to Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is number one, yet again. Another publication is naming the city the best place for young professionals. We find out why Sioux Falls keeps rising to the top.

For the third year in a row, SmartAsset.com is calling Sioux Falls the best city for young professionals. That’s not just small cities, or cities in the Midwest. This is real competition.

“Just getting to see Sioux Falls grow, and the downtown grow. So when the list came out, It really didn’t surprise me but I was excited to see Sioux Falls at number one again,” Kayla Huizing said.

Kayla Huizing is the Young Professionals Network Manager in Sioux Falls. She’s only lived in the city for three years now, but she says it’s easy to fall in love.

“Coming from a small town to a bigger city, I assumed that it would be hard to get connected. And I was pleasantly surprised when I came here that everyone was so welcome and open. And really the access to opportunities and people in Sioux Falls was something that really impressed me. Also, the downtown is amazing,” said Huizing.

YPN tries to bring in and keep people like Huizing. With a low unemployment rate, and more businesses setting up shop in the Sioux Falls area, these workers are critical to the economy.

Huizing says fostering relationships and building a community is key to creating a city the future workforce wants to see.

“At YPN our goal is to develop and connect young professionals. So when the young professionals know other people, they’re connected to the community, I think they’re more likely to stay,” said Huizing.

Next week, YPN is hosting the Crossroads Summit. This one-day event is designed to teach young professionals how to network and grow their career.