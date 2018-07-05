Xcel Energy Reconstructing Part Of Transmission Line

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

You may notice more helicopters along I-90 between South Dakota and Minnesota next week.

Xcel Energy crews will be reconstructing part of a transmission line in the area to help stabilize lines during the winter months.

Helicopters will be flying between Worthington, MN and Sioux Falls.

Crews are expected to finish work by September 1.

