Xcel Energy Reconstructing Part Of Transmission Line

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 02:02 PM CDT

You may notice more helicopters along I-90 between South Dakota and Minnesota next week.

Xcel Energy crews will be reconstructing part of a transmission line in the area to help stabilize lines during the winter months.

Helicopters will be flying between Worthington, MN and Sioux Falls.

Crews are expected to finish work by September 1. 
 

