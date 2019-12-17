World’s first electric fire truck has ties to South Dakota

The world’s first electric fire truck is making its first American tour across the west coast this month. The innovation in fire truck manufacturing has its roots right here in South Dakota.

“We’re a large employer in South Dakota, we have nearly 350 employees in the greater Lyons area,” Rosenbauer America CEO John Slawson said.

Just a few minutes north of Sioux Falls hundreds of people work to make fire trucks that go all over the world.

“When people think of South Dakota, they may not think about electric vehicles or the latest and greatest in innovation and technology, but in the greater Sioux falls area, we have one of the most innovative, high tech companies in the world producing vehicles,” Slawson said.

The global companies’ latest innovation is a fully electric fire truck.

“We really had to start with a white piece of paper so we could understand how to provide solutions and solve problems,” Slawson said.

The first challenge was creating space for the batteries and designing an extender to help the truck serve at potentially lengthy fire scenes. Their design allows the electric firetruck to serve at a scene for eight hours.

Slawson says the electric truck also solves a big problem for firefighters.

“One of the things a lot of people aren’t aware of is that carcinogens and cancer for firefighters is a huge issue, so we’re also working on clean cabs,” Slawson said. “We’ve developed a new air filtration system with the University of Minnesota, really trying to eliminate the VOCs in the truck.”

Its a solution that’s already resonating with fire departments all over the world. Slawson says they now have orders for electric fire trucks in Germany, Norway, Dubai and California.

“The emissions on diesels are carcinogens, and so that’s not good for the environment, that’s not good for the health and safety of our personnel and its certainly not good for the public to breath,” Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman.

Right now Rosenbauer’s electric fire trucks are being built in Austria, but Slawson said as the demand increases in the U.S., the company plans to start manufacturing them here as well.

The electric truck’s American tour continues along the west coast this month; it will make a stop in Sioux Falls this April.