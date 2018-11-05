Work Starts On New Downtown Sioux Falls Apartments

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Crews are tearing down a vacant office building in downtown Sioux Falls to make room for more apartments.

Third Avenue Lofts will be located near the corner of 3rd Avenue and 13th Street, near Sunshine Foods.

The four-story complex will have 64 one-bedroom units and 23 two-bedroom apartments.

It will also have a community room with a kitchen area, enclosed and surface parking, a fitness center and an on-site leasing office.

The developers, Legacy Development and Consulting Company, LLC and Urban Housing Partners, hope to have the project done in early 2020.