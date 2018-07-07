Work Starts Next Week On Sioux Falls Airport Project

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The next time you fly into or out of Sioux Falls you could find some construction.

Next week work will start on a multi-million dollar project to build a new sanitary sewer lift station and expand the baggage claim area.

Exterior utility work will start next week.

Airport officials say crews will start expanding and updating the baggage claim area in November around the holiday season.

Hear how travelers could be impacted next Tuesday, July 10 on Your Money Matters.