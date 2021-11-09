Wings Gymnastics opens new location at Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new storefront is up and running at Lake Lorraine, giving families on the west side of Sioux Falls a new option for some indoor fun with their kids.

Wings Gymnastics began in Sioux Falls in 2011. The main building at 69th and Bahnson opened on the east side of town nearly six years ago.

“There’s definitely overcrowding here, we’re very full and don’t have a lot of space to expand classes. So the decision then was do we expand the space that we currently have or do we reach out to another part of the community that doesn’t have this type of facility available to them?” Wings Gymnastics Owner Alicia Reiners said.



That’s what led to the search for a west side facility that ultimately ended at Lake Lorraine.

“I know with the toy shop right next door, what a fantastic combination, Dave and Busters being right across the parking lot, that’s a great combination,” Reiners said.



She says adding the Lake Lorraine facility is also about giving families with young kids on the west side of town a space to come indoors and have a little fun.

“We’re offering daytime classes and open gym, toddler open gym where there are little ones running all over and lots of mommas sitting down relaxing,” Reiners said.

It’s something Reiners says the west side of Sioux Falls has been missing, which is why she plans to add even more activities at her Lake Lorraine facility.



“We will be starting this winter a true ninja program,” Reiners said. “We’ll be installing a ninja rig and have a director who will get that program all up and running.”



And while kids are already enjoying the new space, Reiner says there’s still more to come once more equipment makes it through all of the supply chain delays.

“We have quite a few skill mats that are missing, we have a big long trampoline that will be in the middle of that gym that is still on its way and will hopefully be here within the next month,” Reiners said.

Right now Wings Gymnastics at Lake Lorraine is for walkers, toddlers and girls recreational programs ages five and up. For now, all of the competitive gymnastics training will continue at the east side Wings, but Reiners plans to eventually serve more competitive gymnasts at both locations.