Williquors to open Tuesday

A much buzzed-about liquor superstore is set to open in Sioux Falls Tuesday. Williquors takes up 26,000 square feet of real estate near 69th and Louise. The business originated in Bismarck, North Dakota, and this is its second location. For managers and employees, it it’s hard to keep the anticipation brewing all bottled up.

“We’re very excited,” Fred Ibach, general manager, said.

There are a few things left to do before the store opens.

“It’s a giant puzzle and you’re working with a bunch of different distributors,” Tracy Lambert, wine and spirits manager, said.

“When you start a building like this from the ground up, there’s no sleep,” Ibach said.

Williquors boasts more than 8,000 varieties of wine, spirits, and beer. Despite the massive size, Ibach says there was an effort to stay as local as possible. That includes local distributors and brewers, as well as contractors. Even the cabinets come from local builders.

“We wanted everybody to know we are South Dakota. Again, if we can employ more people here, why not? By buying everything from Sioux Falls, again, we’re as local as you can get,” Ibach said.

The building permit alone is worth a lot to Sioux Falls. It’s valued at $5.4 million, and is one of the largest retail building permit this year. Lambert says Williquors is a destination.

“There’ll always be something new to try. Hopefully something new to find every time you’re in here,” Lambert said.

“It’s something Sioux Falls has been waiting for and we’re going to come here and provide it,” Lambert said.