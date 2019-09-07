Wileys gets a new look, menu

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wiley’s Tavern in downtown Sioux Falls is going through big changes! First, it is now just Wileys, no apostrophe and no Tavern. Next, the inside has been gutted and revamped! We take a look at the changes up close.

For the last decade, Wileys has had a certain reputation in Downtown Sioux Falls.

“Everyone coming downtown, we just decided that we’ve always been known as the party bar. The fun, young kids and stuff. We kind of need to re-look at that,” said Todd Van Sickler, Wileys Co-Owner.

To reach a broader audience, the owners of Wileys decided to start fresh. Nearly a year ago they began a complete makeover of the historic space.

Everything is new, from the flooring to trendy lights, and everything in between! Even the menu has been re-imagined.

“We have a bison meat. We have mussels now. Shoshito peppers as an appetizer that no one has in town, that is excellent,” said Van Sickler.

On top of new food, there are dozens of televisions now showing off every game you could want. They’ve also extended their hours to accommodate late lunch during the week, and football crowds on the weekends.

All of this effort, and a lot of money, is in hopes of keeping up with the rest of DTSF.

“I think with the growing downtown it’s nice that the business people can come in here and feel clean and not the party bar, and what not,” said Van Sickler.

This weekend will be the official re-opening celebration for Wileys. They will be donating all proceeds to The Banquet in Sioux Falls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



