Wilder Customs ready for business in Tea

A new business is up and running in Tea. Wilder Customs is bringing a new twist to merchandise. We find out what this new shop means for the community.

Wilder Customs is the brain child of Mark Fonder and Lisa Vanbeek. The two have been friends for years, and decided to start this new venture with Vanbeek’s knowledge of apparel and Fonder’s connections.

“I don’t know much about the business, but she does. And it was just a great opportunity to partner up,” said Fonder.

Wilder Customs prints or embroiders onto just about anything. Their clientele so far has been all over the map.

“Whether people just came in and needed 12 hats, or whether they needed $30,000 worth of everything. We just really wanted to be able to give everybody the best service possible,” said Lisa Vanbeek, President Wilder Customs.

They’ve kept the business quiet, until now, to help get into a rhythm and make sure they can deliver quality and quickly. Local restaurant owner, Vonnie Larsen, says this was needed in the community.

“Picking your brain. Trying to find out what you really want. What you need. What works best for me. So that’s really good. They cover it all,” said Larsen.

“We do put a little bit more of an emphasis on building collections and helping companies build out their merchandise program so that it’s not just a t-shirt but maybe a collection of t-shirts and hats and sweatshirts and all sorts of other merchandise so that they can put money back into their business,” said Vanbeek.

“I know a lot of other business owners that were frustrated with other companies, so here you know, the turnaround time is quicker than other places. I guess the service is the big key here,” said Fonders.

Wilder Customs also offers web stores for businesses who want a page on the Wilder Customs website to sell their own merchandise.



