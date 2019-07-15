Why Amazon workers in Minnesota are protesting, and will it affect South Dakota customers?

SHAKOPEE, M.N. (KELO) — If you track your Amazon packages to Sioux Falls, many come from Shakopee, MN. That’s where one of the retail giant’s fulfillment centers are.

On Monday afternoon, to coincide with Prime Day, an estimated 100 Amazon workers plan to walk out of a warehouse facility in Shakopee for six hours, according to WCCO-TV.

CBS Minnesota reports workers are disputing pay, physically demanding working conditions and a quota that supposedly requires they handle 600 orders per hour.

The protests are happening on one of the busiest days of the year for the company.

KELOLAND News reached out to Amazon to see if South Dakota customers will feel the impact.

“We do not anticipate any disruptions for our South Dakota customers,” a spokesperson said.

The strike won’t likely hurt customers, because Amazon can fulfill orders any many other warehouses across the country.