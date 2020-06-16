When Tuesday Morning and JOANN Fabrics could re-open in Sioux Falls

The Original Pancake House officially opened its doors to the public Monday morning for the first time since the September Tornado; Monday night The Rush bar and restaurant also started welcoming back customers. Now many shoppers are anxious to see when the other retailers in the Plaza 41 building will be re-opening.

“They are very anxious and we get calls all of the time,” Plaza 41 Property Manager Linda Dunham said.

Dunham says the more than $6 million in structural repairs to the entire building are nearly complete.

“JOANN’s is done, Tuesday morning you can see is nearly done,” Dunham said.

Dunham says JOANN Fabric will likely be the next retailer to start the process of moving back in.

“JOANNs I’m hearing mid-August. They’re going to take occupancy at the end of this month, but they may take up to eight weeks for refitting their space, getting all of their shelving and their product back in line,” Dunham said.

Tuesday Morning’s opening date has been more of a question for many concerned customers.

“Tuesday Morning as you probably have heard, they filed national bankruptcy, but we are not on their list of closures, so they’re still going full steam ahead on this property. Their national crew is supposed to be in here next week and they’re thinking they’re going to take occupancy in July and should be open by Labor Day,” Dunham said.

Dunham says it’s not just customers excited to see these national retailers return to Sioux Falls, it’s also big news for their neighbors.

So Fuji, Subway and Boot Barn never closed because their building wasn’t affected, they’re really desperate for the other tenants to come back because they lost a huge amount of business, not only was it a construction zone, but they also lost their co-tenants,” Dunham said.

Pizza Ranch expects to re-open sometime in October or November, meaning the once busy plaza will be fully re-opened by the end of the year.

“Before the tornado, we know that Tuesday Morning, JOANN and Boot Barn, we were their number one location in the Midwest, so that says a lot, that brings other national retailers to our community, so it’s imperative that they do well,” Dunham said.

Cost Cutters will not be returning, but the Original Pancake house took over that additional 1,000 square feet of space in the Plaza. Dreamer’s Outlet is not returning; their former store front is the only space still available for lease at Plaza 41.