What to expect for this year’s rummage sale season during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warmer weather is bringing back a springtime staple that’s been put on hold for months due to COVID-19.

“People have come in and said to us, thank you, thank you, we’re so glad to be where it’s normal,” Lisa Tiensvold with Golden Leaf Estate Sales said.

It’s the first weekend Golden Leaf Estate Sales has been back in business since the pandemic began.

“We had a sale in March and then we were going to have one the following weekend and then we canceled it because of the covid, we knew we had to wait until people felt a little more comfortable, and this weekend seemed right,” Tiensvold said.

“When we start seeing the rummage sales ramp up like we’re seeing this weekend already, we’ll probably put some kind of a guidance out for homeowners and individuals having these rummage sales,” Sioux Falls Planning and Development Services Manager Matt Tobias said.

City leaders say they understand people may be anxious to take advantage of the warmer weather and the past few months of cleaning, but they’d like to see these garage sales take some of the same safety precautions as retailers.

“Make sure you practice those same standards that the CDC is saying, maintaining six feet apart, if its possible, have sanitizer available, especially if people are going to be in your home,” Tobias said.

There’s hand sanitizer in there, gloves, you’re good.

Gold Leaf Estate Sales staff members are wearing masks and are offering shoppers gloves, hand sanitizer or hand wipes when they enter, while also encouraging CDC guidelines throughout their sales.

“We have signs that say please keep six feet distance and just being respectful of people,” Tiensvold said.

While the masks may make garage sale season look a little different this year, the sales will likely continue.

“I expect to see a lot of garage sales and a lot of estate sales because I know I was cleaning out while I was home and I know a lot of people were,” Tiensvold said.

“Lots of people are cleaning up stuff they don’t need, so I think it will be a real busy season,” shopper Le Tinklenberg said.

The Kingswood Rummage sales that were supposed to happen in April have been rescheduled for the first week of June, with a few minor changes. But the massive community rummage sale program is set to continue this year.